No. 1 Gonzaga rolls past No. 16 Virginia

Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Corey Kispert hit nine 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 victory over 16th-ranked Virginia on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.



“He’s as good a shooter as I’ve ever coached,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of Kispert. “And like I said, nobody’s worked as hard as Corey has at mastering his craft, and yet, he’s incredibly unselfish.”



Drew Timme added 29 points and eight rebounds for Gonzaga (7-0).



Kihei Clark scored 19 points and Trey Murphy added 15 for the Cavaliers (4-2), who dropped to 1-31 all-time against top-ranked teams.



“They’re the best we’ve played by far and appear to be well-deserving of that ranking,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of Gonzaga. “They really exposed some things we have go to work on and try to shore up. That was discouraging for sure.”



*#6 Houston 63, Central Florida 54:* Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Caleb Mills delivered seven of his 12 points in the closing minutes to help the visiting Cougars (7-0, 2-0 American Athletic) beat the Knights (3-2, 1-1).



Brandon Mahan had 13 points to lead Central Florida.



*#18 Illinois 69, Indiana 60:* Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds and the host Illini (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten) used a 14-0 second-half run to slip past the Hoosiers (5-4, 0-2).



Armaan Franklin led Indiana with 23 points.



*Northwestern 71, #23 Ohio State 70:* Miller Kopp scored 23 points and Boo Buie added 14 as the host Wildcats (6-1) improved to 3-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since the 1967-68 season.



E.J. Liddell led Ohio State (7-2, 1-2) with 15 points.