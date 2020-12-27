"Mobituaries": Remembering Hair Club for Men's Sy Sperling
The late-night TV pitchman for a hair replacement procedure wasn't just the founder of the Hair Club, he was also a client – a hirsute personification of the American Dream.
"Mobituaries": Hair Club for Men pitchman Sy SperlingSy Sperling wasn't just the founder of the Hair Club for Men, he was also a client. The follically-challenged entrepreneur, made famous for selling his hair..
“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/27Guest host Lee Cowan says "Hail and Farewell" to some of the creative, inspiring and newsworthy men and women we lost this year, in addition to the less-famous..
