"Mobituaries": Remembering Hair Club for Men's Sy Sperling

CBS News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The late-night TV pitchman for a hair replacement procedure wasn't just the founder of the Hair Club, he was also a client – a hirsute personification of the American Dream.
