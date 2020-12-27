Global  
 

Person of interest in Nashville bombing identified as longtime resident with electronics expertise

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The person of interest in the Nashville bombing, Anthony Q. Warner, is a longtime resident of the area who held several IT jobs throughout his life.
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Person Of Interest Identified In Nashville Explosion

Person Of Interest Identified In Nashville Explosion 02:12

 CBS News has learned investigators have at least one person in custody in the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBS News’ Jessi Mitchell reports.

Nashville Bomber May Have Been Paranoid Over 5G Technology

 The Nashville bomber may have had a motive that had nothing to do with hurting people ... it seems the FBI believes he may have been paranoid over 5G technology...
TMZ.com

FBI search home in Nashville blast investigation

 Federal agents converged Saturday on the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville as investigators scoured hundreds..
USATODAY.com

Nashville bombing mystery: Questions could be answered 'relatively soon,' mayor says

 A day after a recreational vehicle blew up in Nashville, injuring 3 and damaging more than 40 buildings, no motive for the attack had been revealed.
USATODAY.com

At Least 1 Person Of Interest Identified In Connection To Nashville Explosion [Video]

At Least 1 Person Of Interest Identified In Connection To Nashville Explosion

The FBI has zeroed in on a person of interest in the Christmas Day explosion that rocked downtown Nashville; Jessi Mitchell reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published
Nashville blast: ‘Person of interest’ found [Video]

Nashville blast: ‘Person of interest’ found

Detectives have identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas Day.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:44Published
Expert weighs in on Nashville explosion, says bombing 'not a spur of the moment thing' [Video]

Expert weighs in on Nashville explosion, says bombing 'not a spur of the moment thing'

Expert tells NewsChannel 5: "“if you’re going to do an attack and not take credit for it, the person you’re going to attack knows why you’re doing it.”

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:18Published

FBI agents investigating if 5G paranoia was behind Nashville bombing

 News4 Investigates has confirmed FBI agents spent Saturday speaking with a top Nashville real estate agent, who contacted them after...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS NewsWashington PostMediaite

CBS Weekend News, December 26, 2020

 Person of interest in Nashville bombing identified by authorities; Hospitals nationwide worry about post-Christmas COVID-19 surge
CBS News