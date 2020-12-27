Person of interest in Nashville bombing identified as longtime resident with electronics expertise
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The person of interest in the Nashville bombing, Anthony Q. Warner, is a longtime resident of the area who held several IT jobs throughout his life.
Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States
Nashville Bomber May Have Been Paranoid Over 5G TechnologyThe Nashville bomber may have had a motive that had nothing to do with hurting people ... it seems the FBI believes he may have been paranoid over 5G technology...
TMZ.com
FBI search home in Nashville blast investigationFederal agents converged Saturday on the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville as investigators scoured hundreds..
USATODAY.com
Nashville bombing mystery: Questions could be answered 'relatively soon,' mayor saysA day after a recreational vehicle blew up in Nashville, injuring 3 and damaging more than 40 buildings, no motive for the attack had been revealed.
USATODAY.com
