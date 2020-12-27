Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Senate Candidates rake in recordbreaking fundraising hauls

CBS News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The latest FEC filings from Christmas Eve show Georgia's Senate runoff candidates raised a combined $340 million for their campaigns over the last two months, with Democrats outraising Republicans. Republican strategist and co-founder of the nonprofit "Speak Georgia" Janelle King joins CBSN host Tom Hanson to discuss the final week of campaigning ahead of the June fifth elections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Donations To Democratic Contender In Georgia Runoff Breaks All-Time Record

Donations To Democratic Contender In Georgia Runoff Breaks All-Time Record 00:38

 In the critical runoff election in Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff is vying to oust the incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue. Now, Business Insider reports Ossoff has become the highest-funded candidate for Senate in US history. The Federal Election Commission says Ossoff raised $106.7 million between...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

US election: Georgia races heat up with control of the Senate in the balance

 The Democrats running for Georgia's two US Senate seats each raised more than US$100 million over two months, a massive haul that eclipsed campaign contributions..
New Zealand Herald

Georgia climbers who risk their lives for Christmas trees

 In the Republic of Georgia, workers harvest the seeds of Nordmann firs for export to Europe.
BBC News

How Trump's Attack on Relief Bill Has Divided GOP

 From the campaign trail in Georgia to Capitol Hill, President Trump’s demand for changes to the $900 billion pandemic relief plan upended political and..
NYTimes.com

Trump’s Attack on Coronavirus Relief Divides G.O.P. and Threatens Recovery

 From the campaign trail in Georgia to Capitol Hill, President Trump’s demand for changes to the $900 billion pandemic relief plan upended political and..
NYTimes.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Violence against women surges during COVID-19 crisis as Senate Republicans block anti-domestic violence law

 An increase in domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic has renewed the push to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act under Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Trump's court appointments will leave decades-long imprint

 On this, even President Donald Trump’s most fevered critics agree: He has left an imprint on federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for..
WorldNews

Trump made lasting impact on federal courts

 On this, even President Donald Trump s most fevered critics agree: he has left a deep imprint on the federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for..
WorldNews

Christmas Eve Christmas Eve Evening or entire day before Christmas Day

Brexit: What's inside the UK EU post-Brexit trade deal

 Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal on Christmas Eve (UK time) that should avert economic chaos on New..
New Zealand Herald

'We're heartbroken': CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski reveals 9-month-old daughter died on Christmas Eve

 CNN political reporter Andrew Kaczynski revealed his 9-month-old daughter Francesca died on Christmas Eve after a cancer battle.
USATODAY.com

Christmas Eve Nigeria attack: 11 dead after Boko Haram militants target Christians

 Boko Haram jihadists killed at least 11 people, burnt a church and seized a priest on Christmas Eve in Nigeria's restive northeast, local sources claimed..
New Zealand Herald

Boko Haram kill villagers in Christmas Eve attack

 The Islamist group also burnt down the church in the Christian village in northeast Nigeria.
BBC News

Federal Election Commission Federal Election Commission United States independent regulatory agency that regulates federal elections


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

'I think I had some effect': Cindy McCain pleased with Joe Biden's election victory, looks ahead

 Cindy McCain played a big role in Joe Biden's narrow win in Arizona. Now she's trying to get Republicans named to his incoming administration.
USATODAY.com

Trump’s Fraud Claims Died in Court, But the Myth of Stolen Elections Lives On

 For years, Republicans have used the specter of cheating as a reason to impose barriers to ballot access. A definitive debunking of claims of wrongdoing in 2020..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row [Video]

Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said that the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row last month, potentially pushing her execution into Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's new administration. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

HUGE: Chinese spy Rep. Swalwell was sleeping with is pictured with Chinese agent who spied on Sen. Feinstein for 20 years

 The Chinese were all over Democrat politicians in San Francisco –...
WorldNews

Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Donald Trump refuses to sign $2.3 trillion aid bill

 Steve Holland and Richard Cowan Palm Beach - Millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire on Saturday after US President Donald Trump refused to sign..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PAC money pours into Georgia Senate runoff races [Video]

PAC money pours into Georgia Senate runoff races

CNN’s Kyung Lah reports on the influx of Super PAC money going into the Georgia Senate run off races and how PAC money plays an influential role in financing political ads.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:02Published
Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs [Video]

Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs

[NFA] Hours after speaking with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and vowing to try to work together, President-elect Joe Biden urged Georgians on Tuesday to oust McConnell as majority leader by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:37Published
‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Special Event in Support of Georgia Democrats [Video]

‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Special Event in Support of Georgia Democrats

‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Special Event in Support of Georgia Democrats. The Georgia Democratic Party has organized a special ‘Elf’ reunion livestream. The live table read of the classic..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

'Wonder Woman 1984' debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M

 NEW YORK (AP) — Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service, “Wonder Woman 1984” managed the best box office debut of the pandemic, opening with...
SeattlePI.com

What exactly united the 'team of 5 million' to quash Covid-19?

What exactly united the 'team of 5 million' to quash Covid-19? New Zealand's "team of five million" has been endlessly credited for the quashing of Covid-19 - but how did our leaders unite us when scientific evidence was...
New Zealand Herald

'Life-changing' $18m Lotto Oamaru win: Mayor's fingers crossed winner is local

'Life-changing' $18m Lotto Oamaru win: Mayor's fingers crossed winner is local Fingers are crossed in a South Island town that the winner of the mega $18 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday is a local resident. Someone is $18.25 million...
New Zealand Herald