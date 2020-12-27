Georgia Senate Candidates rake in recordbreaking fundraising hauls
The latest FEC filings from Christmas Eve show Georgia's Senate runoff candidates raised a combined $340 million for their campaigns over the last two months, with Democrats outraising Republicans. Republican strategist and co-founder of the nonprofit "Speak Georgia" Janelle King joins CBSN host Tom Hanson to discuss the final week of campaigning ahead of the June fifth elections.
