Active Army member charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Duke Webb, 37, was also charged with attempted murder for the shooting that left three dead and three others wounded.
Duke Webb, 37, was also charged with attempted murder for the shooting that left three dead and three others wounded.
