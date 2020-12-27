Global  
 

Active Army member charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting

CBS News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Duke Webb, 37, was also charged with attempted murder for the shooting that left three dead and three others wounded.
 A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left three dead and three wounded at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night, police say.

Army member Duke Webb charged in Illinois bowling alley rampage that killed 3

 Duke Webb, 37, is being held in Winnebago County Jail without bond on three counts each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
 
USATODAY.com
Police arrested 37-year-old Duke Webb of Florida. Three elderly men were killed in the shooting. Police are still determining a motive.

Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

