Trump Administration Appeals Court Ruling Blocking US TikTok Ban
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Monday appealed a federal court ruling which allows TikTok to keep operating in the United States despite a move to block the popular social media application on national security grounds. The Justice Department filed the appeal seeking to enforce...
