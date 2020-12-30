Nashville bomber’s girlfriend told police in 2019 he was making explosives inside RV: report
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Police visited the home of Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner in 2019 after his girlfriend told authorities he was making bombs inside his recreational vehicle, according to a report.
Police visited the home of Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner in 2019 after his girlfriend told authorities he was making bombs inside his recreational vehicle, according to a report.
|
|
You Might Like