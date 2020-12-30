Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashville bomber’s girlfriend told police in 2019 he was making explosives inside RV: report

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Police visited the home of Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner in 2019 after his girlfriend told authorities he was making bombs inside his recreational vehicle, according to a report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like