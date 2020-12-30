Nashville Suspect’s Girlfriend Told Police He Was Making Bombs, Report Says
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Officers visited the home of Anthony Warner last year after his girlfriend said he was producing explosives in his R.V., according to a police report. They said there was no evidence of a crime.
