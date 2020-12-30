Global  
 

Nashville Suspect’s Girlfriend Told Police He Was Making Bombs, Report Says

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Officers visited the home of Anthony Warner last year after his girlfriend said he was producing explosives in his R.V., according to a police report. They said there was no evidence of a crime.
 Police were warned Anthony Warner was making bombs in his RV more than a year before his Christmas morning attack in downtown Nashville. The tip came from Warner's distraught girlfriend in August of 2019.

Nashville police were warned in August 2019 that Anthony Warner was 'capable of making a bomb,' report shows

 Nashville police got a report 16 months before a bomb exploded in the city on Christmas that a man named in the blast was building a device in his RV.
USATODAY.com

Nashville blast: Search for a motive after bomber identified as Anthony Warner

 With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville's Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing..
New Zealand Herald

Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say

 Authorities are asking anyone who knew Anthony Warner, the man police say is the Nashville bomber, to come forward.
 
USATODAY.com

What We Know About the Nashville Explosion on Christmas Day

 Three people were injured and 41 businesses were damaged when an R.V. detonated downtown, but much about the case remains a mystery.
NYTimes.com

FBI leads investigation into explosion in downtown Nashville

 Investigators are now combing the crime scene in Nashville, Tennessee, starting with the identification of the R.V. The explosion scattered debris for several..
CBS News

Girlfriend warned Nashville police Anthony Warner was building bomb a year ago, report shows

 Nashville police got a report 16 months before a bomb exploded in the city on Christmas that a man named in the blast was building a...
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteEurasia Review

Nashville bomber feared 5G conspiracies, hunted aliens, believed in ‘lizard people’: report

 The man suspected of detonating an RV bomb in Nashville on Christmas morning may have followed a number of conspiracy theories, believed in “lizard people”...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Nashville business owners say blast has left their future in doubt

 Investigators are considering a fear of extraterrestrials and 5G conspiracies among the possible motives for the bombing.
Washington Post