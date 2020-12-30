Global  
 

Missouri senator to contest Electoral College win for Biden

Denver Post Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Wednesday he will raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay -- but in no way alter — the final certification of Biden's win.
