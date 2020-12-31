Global  
 

Missouri senator to contest Biden's Electoral College win

Upworthy Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Wednesday he will raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm...
News video: Josh Hawley Vows to Object to President-Elect Biden's Victory

Josh Hawley Vows to Object to President-Elect Biden's Victory

 Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley joins a handful of Congressional Republicans to object President-Elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the latest attempt by the GOP to overturn November's election results after repeated attempts in courts have failed to yield results.

