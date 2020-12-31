Missouri senator to contest Biden's Electoral College win

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley joins a handful of Congressional Republicans to object President-Elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the latest attempt by the GOP to overturn November's election results after repeated attempts in courts have failed to yield results.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he will object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6, forcing lawmakers in both the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept the results of..
Senator *Chris Van Hollen* (D-MD) blasted Senator *Josh Hawley* over the Missouri Republican's plan to challenge the Electoral College's certification when the... Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Upworthy
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is the first senator to say he will object to certify Joe Biden's win. The move is unlikely to change the election results
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Upworthy