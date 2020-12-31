Missouri senator to contest Biden's Electoral College win

GOP senator says he'll object when Electoral College counts votes



Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he will object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6, forcing lawmakers in both the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept the results of.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:12 Published 6 hours ago

GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object to Electoral College Certification



GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object to Electoral College Certification. On Dec. 30, the Republican senator from Missouri shared his plans to object to next week’s certification process. I cannot.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58 Published 9 hours ago