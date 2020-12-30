Pelosi slams McConnell for halting stimulus checks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her last weekly press conference of the 2020 congressional session Wednesday and blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for "obstruction" in halting President Donald Trump's push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks. (Dec. 30)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her last weekly press conference of the 2020 congressional session Wednesday and blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for "obstruction" in halting President Donald Trump's push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks. (Dec. 30)