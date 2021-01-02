In a major defeat for President Trump, Republicans and Democrats united against him to override his veto of the defense bill. Weijia Jiang reports.Full Article
Congress overrides Trump's veto for first time
Republican-led Senate overrides defense bill veto
President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four..
Congress overrides Donald Trump for the first time in four years
Congress has overridden President Donald Trump's veto of a defense policy bill, a first by lawmakers since he took office nearly..