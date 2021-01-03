Several senators, led by Senator Ted Cruz, say they will reject the Electoral College results unless a commission is appointed to conduct a 10-day audit of the results.Full Article
GOP Senators Say They Will Reject Election Results Unless Commission Is Formed
