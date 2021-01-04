What the latest effort to overturn presidential election results says about Republican Party
President Trump tried again to overturn the state-certified election results over the weekend, when he called Georgia’s Republican secretary of state and asked him to “find” the votes to needed to reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined “CBSN AM” to discuss with what this means for the future of the Republican Party and U.S. democracy.Full Article