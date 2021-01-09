Mega Millions Jackpot Rises To $600 Million, Powerball At $470 Million
Feeling lucky? Florida lottery players have $1.7 billion reasons to play Mega Millions or Powerball this weekend.Full Article
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $600 million and the next drawing is Tuesday.
Nearly $1B combined is up for grabs between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots. Nobody won either jackpot this week.