‘Bridgerton’ Book 2 Focuses on This Bridgerton Sibling’s Love Story

Netflix’s “Bridgerton” has been a hit for the streaming service since the Shonda Rhimes-produced romance series debuted on Christmas Day. But the show has yet to be renewed for Season 2. So while you sit around waiting for that second-season pick-up, TheWrap is here to give you some insight into what those potential episodes might be about.



As you might know, the first season of “Bridgerton” was adapted by series creator Chris Van Dusen from author Julia Quinn’s novel, “The Duke and I,” which follows the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor on the series) and Simon Basset a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). But what you might not know is that book is the first in a series of eight, each one devoted to a different Bridgerton sibling.



So while the first season of “Bridgerton” focuses heavily on Daphne and Simon’s romance — and its happy ending — Van Dusen told TheWrap he would, ultimately, like to explore the stories of all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters.



And which one would be up next? Well, if the show is renewed for a second season, the likely candidate for its source material would be Quinn’s “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” which is No. 2 in the series. That book focuses on Daphne’s brother, Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, who is played by Jonathan Bailey on “Bridgerton.”



Here’s the description for “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” from Quinn’s “Bridgerton Collection Volume 1”:



“The season has opened for the year of 1814, and there is little reason to hope that we will see any noticeable change from 1813. The ranks of society are once again filled with Ambitious Mamas, whose only aim is to see their Darling Daughters married off to Determined Bachelors. Discussion amongst the Mamas fingers Lord Bridgerton as this year’s most eligible catch, and indeed, if the poor man’s hair looks ruffled and windblown, it is because he cannot go anywhere without some young miss batting her eyelashes with such vigor and speed as to create a breeze of hurricane force. Perhaps the only young lady not interested in Lord Bridgerton is Miss Katharine Sheffield, and in fact, her demeanor toward the viscount occasionally borders on the hostile. And that is why, Dear Reader, This Author feels a match between Anthony Bridgerton and Miss Sheffield would be just the thing to enliven an otherwise ordinary season. – Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, 13 April 1814”



In case you were wondering, here is the chronological breakdown for Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels:



Anthony – Book 2, “The Viscount Who Loved Me”



Benedict – Book 3, “An Offer From a Gentleman”



Colin – Book 4, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”



Daphne – Book 1, “The Duke and I”



Eloise – Book 5, “To Sir Phillip, With Love”



Francesca – Book 6, “When He Was Wicked”



Gregory – Book 8, “On the Way to the Wedding”



Hyacinth – Book 7, “It’s in His Kiss”



