Watch Andrew Yang’s First Commercial for NYC Mayoral Race, Shot by Darren Aronofsky

Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York City, and the former presidential candidate announced his campaign with a slick new campaign video directed by Darren Aronofsky.



The video, which features plenty of the “Black Swan” director’s signature handheld camera style, follows Yang as he introduces himself, walks around the city, meets up with locals and elected officials, debates the Knicks vs. the Nets with his wife Evelyn and, of course, eats pizza.



“Seeing my city the way it is now breaks my heart,” Yang says in the video as he proposes a UBI for low-income New Yorkers and a People’s Bank of New York City.



Yang joins a crowded mayoral race that includes New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former Bill de Blasio attorney and MSNBC analyst Maya Wiley, President Obama’s former Housing secretary Shaun Donovan and former New York City sanitation chief Kathryn Garcia.



De Blasio, the current mayor of New York, will be termed out of his position at the end of the year.



Take a look at the Yang campaign’s two-and-a-half-minute video here.



