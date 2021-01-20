Kamala Harris Celebrated as First Female VP: ‘Millions of Girls Will Be Able to Dream Bigger’

Kamala Harris made history on Wednesday as the first female vice president of the United States and the first Black and South Asian person to hold the office.



She was escorted at the inauguration by Eugene Goodman, the Capitol police officer who risked his life to draw insurrectionists away from the Senate chamber on January 6. Goodman has been named the Acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms. Harris will be sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Supreme Court justice.



Many took to Twitter to mark the historic occasion.



Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted, “It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today — a woman sworn in to the vice presidency — will seem normal, obvious, “of course” to Kamala’s grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right.”



Added Senator Elizabeth Warren, “When @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are sworn in today, decency and competence will be back in the White House. Millions of girls will be able to dream bigger. Millions of girls will be able to dream bigger.”



Entrepreneur Shinjini Das wrote, “Kamala is going to put every white man in his place because other than Joe Biden, she is going to be every white man’s boss. I am overwhelmed by what this means for young brown rising women like me and my sisters. To feel this power is extraordinary. She makes me believe in me.”



Emily Ramshaw, another CEO and the founder of 19th News, tweeted, “My daughter is young enough that she won’t remember a time when there had never been a woman Vice President. And I f—ing love that for her.”



CNN anchor Abby Phillip called Harris’ swearing-in “a mark of progress for this country.”



Harris herself posted a video thanking the women who came before her, and Black women in particular for being “the backbone of our democracy.”



Watch Harris’ video below followed by more well-wishers.







I’m here today because of the women who came before me. pic.twitter.com/ctB9qGJqqp



— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021











We asked women across Hollywood to share their thoughts about @KamalaHarris becoming the first Black, Pacific Asian woman to become Vice President.

Watch our #DearKamala short below:#Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/r0cBPSugQ3



— TheWrap (@TheWrap) January 19, 2021







