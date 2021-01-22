Investigation Continues Into Upstate New York Helicopter Crash That Killed 3 National Guard Members
Published
The U.S. Army National Guard helicopter went down Wednesday night in Mendon, about 20 miles south of Rochester.Full Article
Published
The U.S. Army National Guard helicopter went down Wednesday night in Mendon, about 20 miles south of Rochester.Full Article
First responders and residents lined up for a procession as the remains of three National Guard members who were killed in a..
Three National Guard members on a routine training flight are dead after a fiery helicopter crash in western New York.