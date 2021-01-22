Harris temporarily moving into Blair House while Naval Observatory undergoes renovations

CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband will temporarily move into the Blair House, the president's guest house, before moving to the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory. CBS News was first to report that Harris and her husband would not immediately move into the Naval Observatory due to ""repairs to the residence that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied.""

