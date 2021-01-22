Tom Brokaw retiring from NBC News after 55 years
Published
Brokaw, author of "The Greatest Generation," was NBC's lead anchor at "Nightly News" and for big events for more than 20 years before giving way to Brian Williams in 2004.Full Article
Published
Tom Brokaw retires from NBC
