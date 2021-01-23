China marks one year since Wuhan's COVID-19 lockdown
Published
A year after Wuhan announced the world's first coronavirus lockdown, the city has returned to normalcy.Full Article
Published
A year after Wuhan announced the world's first coronavirus lockdown, the city has returned to normalcy.Full Article
One year after China imposed a harsh lockdown in Wuhan, CNN returns to the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The city..
Exactly a year ago, Wuhan shocked the world by confining its 11 million inhabitants to their homes, beginning a 76-day lockdown.