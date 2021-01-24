The impeachment managers who will argue the case against Trump
Published
The House voted on January 13 to impeach Mr. Trump on the charge of incitement of the January 6 insurrection.Full Article
Published
The House voted on January 13 to impeach Mr. Trump on the charge of incitement of the January 6 insurrection.Full Article
The nine impeachment managers, who will make the case against Trump, include Representatives Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse.
Trump is first US leader to be impeached twice and now faces a Senate trial after Biden is inaugurated