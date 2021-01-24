Dr. Anthony Fauci: Divisiveness has failed America "in every single way"

"Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks about the latest efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic with the Biden administration's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who says the goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days is entirely achievable. Fauci also discusses how politicization of public health measures (like wearing masks), mixed messaging from the Trump White House, and claims that COVID-19 is a hoax have thwarted America's efforts to limit the pandemic's toll.