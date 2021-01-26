Double masking encouraged to fight COVID-19 spread
Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking "just makes common sense" to help prevent COVID-19 spread on NBC's 'TODAY' Jan. 25, 2021
Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking "just makes common sense" to help prevent COVID-19 spread on NBC's 'TODAY' Jan. 25, 2021
Dr. Laura Gross talks about the vaccine boosters as COVID-19 variants spread, and if double masking is effective in curbing..
Wearing two masks is better than one in protecting yourself against the novel coronavirus, according to doctors and nurses.