Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny sentenced to prison over alleged probation violation
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was sentenced to two and a half years in prison over probation violation charges. The ruling comes two weeks after Navalny was arrested upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joined CBSN from London with the latest.Full Article