Kickin’ It with Kiz: Will Nolan Arenado trade finally end Coloradans’ blind love affair with the Rockies?
Rockies owner Dick Monfort deflecting the blame on Nolan Arenado for his trade to St. Louis smacks of pulling a trick from Donald Trump’s playbook. Rather than accepting responsibility, blame someone else for the problem you caused. That's cowardice! I love most of the Rockies players (sorry, pitching staff). What I despise are the uncaring, penny-pinching ownership and general manager Jeff Bridich. I will miss Arenado, but he made the right choice. My husband and I have bought season tickets for 15 years, but that ends now. I love baseball too much to have it turned into a sideshow attraction by Monfort, who only wants paying butts in "his" ballpark to drink high-priced beer. Those partying folks usually cheer for the visiting team when they do decide to watch the game. And I will never step foot in McGregor Square.Full Article