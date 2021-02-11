Biden imposes new sanctions against Myanmar's military after coup
President Biden took his first action against a foreign government, sanctioning military officials in Myanmar after a coup. Weijia Jiang reports.Full Article
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar generals..