Taylor Swift to Drop Re-Recorded ‘Love Story’ at Midnight

Taylor Swift will be dropping her re-recorded version of “Love Story” at midnight, the singer said Thursday, while revealing on “Good Morning America” that she has completed re-recording her entire “Fearless” alum and will be releasing it “soon.”



Swift says the re-recorded version of “Fearless,” which is titled “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” album has 26 songs on it because she is adding in six more “from the vault songs” that almost made the original 2008 album.



You can see the cover image for “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” via the image above, which Swift also revealed on “GMA” this morning.



“I’m so excited to share with you that tonight at midnight, I’ll be putting out my version of my song ‘Love Story,’ which was originally on my album ‘Fearless,'” the 10-time Grammy winner said. “I’ve now finished re-recording all of ‘Fearless,’ which will be coming out ‘soon.’ My version of ‘Fearless’ will have 26 songs on it because I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original ‘Fearless’ album but I’ve now gone back and recorded those, so that everyone will be able to hear, not only the songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it. The full picture.”



Swift, who released her most recent albums “folklore” last July and “evermore” in December, has been busy re-recording all of her old music over the past several months, following the sale of the master rights for her first six albums by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings to Shamrock Holdings, which the singer said she only learned about via a letter after the deal was completed.



The singer gave a little taste of her new version of “Love Story” via Ryan Reynolds’ Match.com ad, which included a snippet of the track played over a montage of Satan the personification of the year 2020 falling in love.



Watch Swift’s “GMA” announcement below.







EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song “Love Story” at midnight! She tells @GMA she has re-recorded her entire “Fearless” album and gives us a sneak peek at the new cover! #TaylorSwiftOnGMA https://t.co/UQUu2QuE6O pic.twitter.com/8ZvZBmvgiR



— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 11, 2021







