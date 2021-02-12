Gina Carano Sets Up Film Project With Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire After ‘Mandalorian’ Firing

Former “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano has set a new project with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire just two days after being dropped by Lucasfilm and UTA over the former MMA fighter’s social media posts.



“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” Carano said in a statement to Deadline. “I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”



The former MMA fighter played Cara Dune on “The Mandalorian” for the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ show.



*Also Read:* Conservatives Start #CancelDisneyPlus Campaign After Gina Carano Fired Off 'The Mandalorian'



“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap.



Carano came under fire on Wednesday over an Instagram post in which she compared being a Republican today to being Jewish during Nazi Germany. Her comment sent the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trending within minutes.



“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” Carano wrote.



Another Instagram story post showed someone with several masks covering their entire face with the caption “Meanwhile in California.”



Although details about the project are being kept under wraps, Carano will develop, star in and produce the untitled film. It will be produced as part of Daily Wire’s partnership with “Bone Tomahawk” producer Dallas Sonnier via his Bonfire Legend banner.



