Despite Senator Ted Cruz claiming he traveled to Cancun, Mexico, to drop his children off for a vacation, the text messages Heidi Cruz, his wife, sent to neighbors and friends prior to the trip reveal otherwise.Full Article
Ted Cruz' Wife, Heidi Cruz, Invited Neighbors to Join Cancun Trip in Leaked Texts
