Texans line up for water as weather woes persist
The winter storm and subsequent power and water outages have left many in Houston scrambling to find fresh, clean water. Lines formed early Friday morning at distribution sites. (Feb. 19)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Many of the millions of Texans who lost power for days after a deadly winter blast overwhelmed the electric..