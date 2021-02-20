A military jet crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama and left two people dead. According to Montgomery’s Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton, the plane was a two-seat T-38 jet.Full Article
Alabama Military Plane Crash Kills 2 People
