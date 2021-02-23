Jailed for Abortion in El Salvador

At a moment when Roe v. Wade appears more vulnerable than ever to legal challenges, this half-hour documentary goes to El Salvador, where harsh laws offer a glimpse into what an abortion ban can look like. For more than 20 years, El Salvador's constitution has prohibited the procedure, and more than 140 women have been incarcerated, many of whom say they were wrongfully convicted after suffering a miscarriage. CBS News reporter Kate Smith investigates, and finds one rural family whose story could force the country to loosen its ban.