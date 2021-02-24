The full first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

At the first of three presidential debates between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the candidates were asked about a wide range of topics, including the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and ongoing protests against police brutality and racism. Moderator Chris Wallace often had trouble controlling the affair, as he had to rebuke the president for interrupting multiple times. Watch the full debate.

