Prince Harry Says He’s ‘Way More Comfortable’ With ‘The Crown’ Than ‘Stories Written About’ the Royal Family (Video)

James Corden scored a pretty high-profile get on Thursday’s “Late Late Show,” when the CBS host tried to sell guest Prince Harry and his royal wife Meghan Markle the real “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion. The Santa Barbara, California couple didn’t bite on the L.A. digs, but Harry was happy to take a leak in the beautiful home.



A little later, when the real prince told Corden that he and Markle regularly watch Netflix shows (in addition to “Jeopardy!”), the controversial subject of “The Crown” came up.



“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional — but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate, of course,” Prince Harry said. “But loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle — what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else — what can come from that.”



“I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself,” he continued. “Because that is the difference between that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this has been reported on as fact because you are supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”



Here’s a pair of fun facts we learned about the real Queen Elizabeth II during Prince Harry’s and Corden’s open-top bus tour of Los Angeles: 1) Yes, she knows how to use Zoom, 2) She got Harry and Meghan’s son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.



Archie is one and a half.



The fun and interesting late-night interview also included some sort of accident or incident that led to a tea cart toppling on Harry. Get ready when Corden points out Henry Winkler’s house.



And then the fellas went to a military-style obstacle course. Guess who fared better?