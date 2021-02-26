Tiger Woods shares update on his condition after grisly LA car crash
Published
Tiger Woods is in "good spirits" as he continues to be treated in hospital following a serious car accident in Los Angeles.Full Article
Published
Tiger Woods is in "good spirits" as he continues to be treated in hospital following a serious car accident in Los Angeles.Full Article
After a "long surgical procedure" to repair the damage to his legs following a serious car crash, golf great Tiger Woods is "awake..
CBS4's Jim Berry shares the latest details.