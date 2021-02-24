Sheriff's deputy shares details of Tiger Woods crash on TODAY
Published
LA County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said the legendary golfer remained calm at the scene of a one-car wreck despite serious...Full Article
Published
LA County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said the legendary golfer remained calm at the scene of a one-car wreck despite serious...Full Article
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez told reporters that Tiger Woods was lucid when first arrived on scene, but he..
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Carlos Gonzalez is sharing new details about the first few moments after Tiger..