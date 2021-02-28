Sunday Profile: LeVar Burton

When LeVar Burton switched his career ambitions from the seminary to the stage, his first audition was for the TV miniseries “Roots,” which brought him instant fame as the enslaved Kunta Kinte. Since then the actor became renowned for his role in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and as host of the PBS literacy series “Reading Rainbow.” Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Burton about the broad sweep of his career, including his podcast, “LeVar Burton Reads.”