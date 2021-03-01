At least 18 dead after bloodiest day of protests since Myanmar military coup

One month after the Myanmar military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the country is seeing its deadliest day of anti-coup protests after at least 18 people died in clashes with security forces. Ryan Heath, Politico's senior editor and author of Global Translations newsletter, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest in the military's crackdown against anti-coup protesters and the impact on geopolitics.