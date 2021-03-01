Why Jason Sudeikis Wore That Tie-Dye Hoodie to the Golden Globes

Jason Sudeikis caught Golden Globes viewers’ attention with the tie-dye hoodie he wore Sunday while accepting the prize for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Turns out, in addition to its casual comfort, the hoodie also comes with a family connection that Sudeikis was proud to highlight.



Speaking to reporters in the Golden Globes’ virtual press room after his acceptance speech, the actor said the hoodie is part of the merchandise line for Forward Space, the dance studio founded by his sister, Kristin Sudeikis.



“I believe when people that you care about do cool, interesting things, that you should support them. So this is no different than that,” Sudeikis said of his wardrobe choice on Sunday. “I have a multitude of hoodies I could have worn but this one seemed the most appropriate.”



And fortunately for those looking to copy Sudeikis’ look, the $110 hoodie is available for pre-order online.



According to the Forward Space website, the studio offers a sanctuary-meets-club environment” for “those who used to dance, love to dance and want to dance.”



“Dance in its truest form is pure freedom — and the purpose of FORWARD__Space is to bring that very feeling and experience to everyone who walks through the door, either physically or virtually,” Kristin Sudeikis wrote on the website. “Our community is committed to elevating, empowering, and expanding the universal relationship with Dance, Music, Wellness, and Sweat.”



Jason Sudeikis picked up his first Golden Globe on Sunday for starring in Apple TV+’s hit series “Ted Lasso,” beating out fellow nominees Don Cheadle, Eugene Levy, Nicholas Hoult and Ramy Youssef.



