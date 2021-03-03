Ratings: ABC Settles for Fourth-Place Tie With Univision on Night ‘Soul of a Nation’ Debuts

ABC News debuted new series “Soul of a Nation” on Tuesday, but only 1.8 million total TV viewers tuned in. NBC’s Season 3 premiere of “New Amsterdam” did much better in the same 10 o’clock time slot.



It’s important to point out here that NBC had much stronger programming leading in to its 10 p.m. hour.



Also last night, The CW kicked off Season 7 of “The Flash,” which served as lead-in for the second episode of freshman show “Superman & Lois.” NBC finished first in the key ratings demo, adults 18-49, but CBS was No. 1 in terms of overall audience tallies.



*Also Read:* Even George Stephanopoulos Can't Deny David Muir's 'World News Tonight' Ratings Turnaround



NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Young Rock” at 8 p.m. had a 0.6/4 and 3.1 million viewers. At 8:30, “Kenan” got a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers. “The Voice” at 9 drew a 0.9/6 and 6.2 million viewers. At 10, “New Amsterdam” received a 0.6/4 and 4.2 million viewers.



CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 7.4 million. “NCIS” at 8 posted a 0.8/5 and 9.3 million viewers. At 9, “FBI” had a 0.6/4 and 7.2 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 5.6 million viewers.



Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and third in viewers with 2.7 million. “The Resident” at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 3.5 million viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” managed a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.



*Also Read:* Ratings: 'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and 'The Bachelor' to 3rd Place



ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.



For ABC, “To Tell the Truth” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers. At 9, “Black-ish” got a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers. “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 received a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers. At 10, “Soul of a Nation” started to a 0.3/2.



The CW and Telemundo tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. The CW was sixth in total viewers with 1.1 million, Telemundo was seventh with 932,000.



For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 1 million viewers. “Superman & Lois” at 9 got a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million viewers.