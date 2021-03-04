Meghan Markle Says Royal Family Is ‘Perpetuating Falsehoods’ About Her and Harry (Video)

In a new teaser for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex says the royal family has taken an “active role” in “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and her husband.



“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle said in the clip. “And if that comes with losing things, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”



The two-hour special, set to air Sunday on CBS, is the couple’s first televised interview since they stepped aside from their roles as senior members of the royal family last year.



According to CBS, the first portion of the interview, a one-on-one conversation between Markle and Winfrey will cover “everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will join for the second part of the conversation to “speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”



The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, co-executive producer is Brian Piotrowicz.



The interview will air just days after a U.K. newspaper report accusing Markle of “bullying” during her time with the royal family. Citing unnamed sources and an email allegedly sent by a former employee of the couple, the Times report said Meghan “drove two personal assistants out of the household.”



Meghan Markle denied the accusations through a spokesperson, calling them an “attack on her character.” On social media, fans denounced the accusations as racist.



