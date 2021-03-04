Folding to the many calls for the ouster of its power grid manager, Texas has fired the official following the deadly blackouts in February which left millions of people without heat and electricity amid the subfreezing temperatures for several days.Full Article
ERCOT Ercot Fires Texas Power Grid Manager in Aftermath of Deadly February Blackouts
