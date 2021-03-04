Woman Shot in Robbery Attempt at Il Pastaio Restaurant in Beverly Hills

A woman was shot on Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills, according to police.



The woman is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Beverly Hills Police Department Capt. Max Subin told TheWrap. A second victim who suffered a physical injury was treated at the scene, while the three male suspects fled the location on foot, according to the department.



According to TMZ, the shooter and two accomplices were after a $500,000 watch worn by a man having lunch with the woman who was shot.



The department received a call reporting the robbery and gunshots at approximately 2:09 p.m. and arrived at the scene within 90 seconds, the department said. The 400 block of N. Canon Drive, where Il Pastaio is located, was shut down Thursday afternoon as authorities investigated the incident.



Il Pastaio is a popular Italian eatery frequented by celebrities and other industry figures. Owned by the chef Giacomino Drago, the restaurant has been in business for over 20 years.







About to eat in @ilpastaiobh when a group of people tried to steal a diner’s watch and ended up shooting a girl in the leg! The robbers ran past us and we had to hide inside the restaurant. So basically….just a normal day at work #wtf #LA #ilpastaio #beverlyhills pic.twitter.com/QeZGu7y8pn



— Ran Ma (@RanimalMa) March 4, 2021







