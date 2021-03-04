Elizabeth Olsen Says ‘WandaVision’ Is a ‘Complete Tee-Up’ to ‘Doctor Strange 2’ (Video)

We’ve known for a while that Elizabeth Olsen will co-star in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” after “WandaVision.” But now we know for sure that the Disney+ series is directly connected to the film, somehow.



That’s thanks to Olsen, who appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night to discuss what little she could about Friday’s “WandaVision” finale. Fallon used the opportunity to ask Olsen if/how the series will tie into “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which she is currently in London filming.



“It is a complete tee-up for my character” Olsen said. Naturally, she couldn’t say anymore than that, and Fallon didn’t push her, but that sounds pretty definitive to us.



Cool. Like any Marvel project, specifics on the “Doctor Strange” sequel have been kept tightly under wraps. Here’s what we do know for sure:



1) Elizabeth Olsen will be in it

2) Sam Raimi is directing

3) Most of the cast of the original is slated to return

4) We’ll see the live action debut of America Chavez, Marvel’s first Latinx, LGBT hero.

5) Oh, and based on the title, it will deal with the alternate universe stuff everyone has assumed — but to be clear we still don’t actually know for sure — is happening in “WandaVision.”



That said, we will be seeing Doctor Strange before “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” as he’s set to appear in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” But as far as the story itself goes, it’s anyone’s guess. We don’t know how Wanda will be connected to Strange, or how Strange will connect to Spidey, or how Chavez will connect to…anyone, at this point. Truly, it’s a bit of madness.



But if Elizabeth Olsen’s words are anything to go on, the “WandaVision” finale may start clearing a path to work with.



Check out the full video at the top of the page, or click here:



