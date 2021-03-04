How Many Votes Does It Take to Get an Oscar Nomination in 2021?

The Academy has made a final count of its members leading into the beginning of Oscar nomination voting on Friday, with 9,127 members eligible to cast ballots for this year’s awards. That’s 235 fewer voters than in the count that was made in December, with the reduction due to some members moving to the non-voting emeritus classification and others dying or leaving the organization.



The number of Oscar voters has still topped 9,000 for the first time since the mid-1940s, when the Academy allowed members of the Hollywood guilds to vote. And the total number of members, which includes non-voting associate members and emeritus members, remains above the 10,000 mark at 10,098.



And with the full count available for all the Academy’s branches, it’s time for TheWrap’s annual look at how many votes it takes to get an Oscar nomination. As always, it’s not as many as you might expect, because nominees in most of the categories are selected by one of the Academy’s 17 branches; the entire membership votes only in the Best Picture category.



Given the current size of the Academy, a nomination in the Best Picture category will require the most votes, 457, while Best Costume Design requires the fewest, 27.



But when we say it only takes 457 votes for a Best Picture nomination, we’re talking about first-place votes. Under the Oscars preferential or ranked-choice system, a voter typically lists his or her top five choices in order of preference — but the vote only goes to the film ranked first on each ballot, unless that film has already secured a nomination or been eliminated from contention.



In that case, the ballot will count for the voter’s second choice, or for the highest-ranked film on the ballot that’s still in the running. In most categories apart from Best Picture, the redistribution continues until the field is narrowed to the final five nominees.



To figure out the magic number for each category, you take the number of potential voters in that category and divide by the number of nominees, plus one. (In almost every case, that means 5+1=6.) You round the result up to the next highest number, and that gives you a “magic number” that ensures a film or achievement will be in the top five.



Here’s the breakdown of what it’ll take to land a nomination in each category when voting begins on March 5.



*Best Picture*

If all 9,127 eligible voters cast ballots in this category, it would take 830 No. 1 votes to guarantee a nomination after the initial round of counting.



But Best Picture uses a unique method that can result in anywhere from 5 to 10 nominees. It requires the accountants from PwC to redistribute ballots whose first choice received significantly more than 830 votes, and also ones whose first choice received 91 votes or fewer.



After that redistribution, any film with more than five percent of the vote — which is to say, any film with at least 457 votes — will become a nominee.



*Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress*

If every one of the 1,308 voters in the Academy’s largest branch casts a ballot, it’ll take 218 votes to land a nomination in each of the Oscars’ four acting categories.



This is actually three fewer votes than it took last year, because the Actors Branch lost voting members between December 2019 and March 2021.



*Best Animated Feature*

The Short Films and Feature Animation Branch has 809 voting members, making it the second-largest Academy branch. Normally that would mean that 135 votes would secure a nomination.



But voting in this category is open not only to all members of the branch, but to all Academy members outside the branch who volunteer to take part in the voting. Prospective voters were divided into three groups, and each group was required to see an assigned group of nine films, which was one-third of the 27 films that initially qualified. (When “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” withdrew, one group had its required viewing list reduced to eight.)



The number required to land a nomination depends entirely on how many members participated in that process.



*Best Cinematography*

The branch has 270 current voting members, three fewer than last year. That means 45 first-place votes lands a nomination, one less vote than was needed last year.



*Best Costume Design*

With 161 members, costume designers make up the smallest Academy branch that votes for its own award. (The Casting Directors Branch is smaller, but there’s no casting award at the Oscars — so like members of the Executives, Marketing and Public Relations and Producers Branches, as well as Members-at-Large, that branch’s members can only vote to nominate Best Picture.) A costume-design nomination can be secured with only 27 votes, fewer than any other category.



*Best Director*

There are now 550 voters in the Directors Branch, which means that 92 votes will guarantee a nomination if they all vote.



*Best Documentary Feature*

After a first round of voting narrowed the field of 240 qualifying films to a 15-film shortlist, the 586 members of the Documentary Branch pick their five favorites. If they all cast ballots, it’ll take 98 votes to be nominated.



*Best Documentary Short*

The same 586 members of the doc branch are eligible to vote now that the 114 doc-short contenders have been narrowed to a 10-film shortlist. It’s highly unlikely that everyone in the branch will watch the eligible shorts and vote — but if they were to do that, the magic number would again be 98.



*Best Film Editing*

With 364 members of the Film Editors Branch, you need 61 votes to secure a nod.



*Best International Feature Film*

This category is also open to volunteer members from all branches of the Academy, and it’s impossible to determine how many will participate. After the field of 93 contenders was narrowed to a 15-film shortlist, voting is open to any member who sees all 15 of those films, which are available on the Academy’s members website. The magic number will depend entirely on how many participate.



*Best Makeup and Hairstyling*

The branch has 217 voting members. Voting is restricted to members who viewed a special presentation of clips, or members who have seen all 10 shortlisted films. If every member of the branch participates in one of those ways, it would take 37 votes to secure a nomination.



*Best Original Score, Best Original Song*

The Music Branch contains 368 voting members. The 136 eligible scores and 105 eligible songs went through an initial round of voting that narrowed the contenders to two shortlists of 15. In the nomination round of voting, the magic number to land a nomination will be 62.



*Best Production Design*

The branch has 372 members, so 63 votes will be enough for a nomination.



*Best Sound*

With 526 members in the Sound Branch, which will be voting in a single Best Sound category rather than in separate categories for sound mixing and sound editing, the nomination threshold is 88 votes.



*Best Visual Effects*

There are 573 members of the branch, which would mean a magic number of 96 if the VFX branch calculated nominations the way most of the other branches do. But it doesn’t.



An executive committee first narrows the field down to 20 films, and then to a shortlist of 10. Clips from those films were then screened virtually for members of the branch, followed by brief discussions with the VFX artists responsible for the work.



Members then cast ballots to select the five nominees — but instead of the preferential system, the branch uses reweighted range voting, which divides each individual score by the total score given to all candidates on that ballot. The idea is to identify the films that score strongest against the rest of the field, but at no point in the count does a magic number come into play.



*Best Original Screenplay, Best Adapted Screenplay*

The Writers Branch has 487 voting members, meaning it requires 82 votes to guarantee a writing nomination.



*Best Animated Short, Best Live-Action Short*

The Short Films and Feature Animation Branch has 809 voting members, all of whom were eligible to score the qualifying films to determine two 10-film shortlists, one drawn from the 96 eligible animated shorts and one from the 174 eligible live-action shorts. Members of the branch who see all the shortlisted films can then vote for the final five nominees. Members of the Directors Branch are also invited to participate in voting in the Best Live-Action Short category.



In the unlikely event that the entire branch (and the entire Directors Branch) participates, that would mean a magic number of 135 votes in animation and 227 in live-action. But in reality, it’s likely far lower.



Nomination voting will begin on Friday, March 5 and close on Wednesday, March 10. Nominations will be announced on Monday, March 15.



Here is the official branch count as of March 1, 2021:



Actors: 1,308

Casting Directors: 140

Cinematographers: 270

Costume Designers: 161

Directors: 550

Documentary: 586

Executives: 661

Film Editors: 364

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists: 217

Marketing and Public Relations: 586

Music: 368

Producers: 612

Production Designers: 371

Short Films and Feature Animation: 809

Sound: 526

Visual Effects: 573

Writers: 487

Members-at-Large: 537



*Total voting members*: 9,127



Associate Members: 95



*Total active members*: 9,222



Emeritus members: 876



*Total members*: 10,098



