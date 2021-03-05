Al Wants to Experience All of America, but Mostly Costco, in CBS’ ‘United States of Al’ Trailer (Video)

CBS has debuted the trailer for Chuck Lorre’s “United States of Al,” and it’s going to be quite a culture shock for the characters.



The premise of the show sees Awalmir, a.k.a. Al (Adhir Kalyan), arriving in America to begin a new life. He is staying with marine combat veteran Riley (Parker Young) for whom he worked with as an interpreter in Afghanistan.



Hilarity (hopefully) ensues.



In the trailer, when Riley picks his kid’s godfather up from the airport, Al announces that he wants to experience all that America has to offer.



“I want to see everything: Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, and what’s the name of that place that sells peanut butter and brings it to you on a forklift,” Awalmir asks his host.



“Costco,” Riley replies.



Watch the trailer via the video above.



Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad”) also stars on “United States of Al” as Riley’s gruff dad. Kelli Goss and Elizabeth Alderfer also star.



David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari are writers and creators on the series from Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Production, with Lorre serving as executive producer alongside Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot.



Lorre has a bunch of other comedies currently at CBS: “Young Sheldon,” “Mom” and “Bob Hearts Abishola,” as well as freshman sitcom “B Positive.”



“Once again, Chuck, his talented writing team of Maria and David, and an amazing cast brings us a heartfelt and touching comedy that honestly and respectfully reflects the experiences and challenges our veterans deal with upon returning home, and the deep bonds they develop with those serving alongside them,” Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment, said in November, when “Al” was ordered to series. “In addition, ‘United States of Al’ holds up a mirror to ourselves in a unique way by taking a look at American culture through the eyes of an immigrant who is experiencing it all for the very first time.”



“United States of Al” debuts on April Fool’s Day, April 1, on CBS.