Michael Stanley, Classic Rocker and Cleveland Radio Personality, Dies at 72

Michael Stanley, the rock musician known to scores of Cleveland fans who listened to him every day for 30 years on WNCX during their afternoon commute, died in his sleep Thursday after losing his battle with lung cancer. He was 72.



Stanley had written a statement in anticipation of his passing, which WNCX posted. It reads: “Hey gang… Well, if you’re reading this then I am off to catch up with that big club tour in the sky. But before the bus pulls out I wanted to thank all of you for being part of my musical journey, both on the stage, on record, and behind the microphone here at WNCX.”



It went on: “Somebody once said that if you love your job then it’s not really work. And if that’s true (and I definitely think it is) then I have been happily out of work for over fifty years!”



