"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 3/7

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner explores how a year of COVID may have changed our society. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with Regina King about her film directorial debut, "One Night in Miami"; Lee Cowan visits Point Roberts, Washington, a town isolated from the rest of the American mainland; David Martin explores the role of military veterans in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; Seth Doane examines how residents of a Northern Italian village are coping after a devastating year of COVID; Remy Inocencio travels to China in search of the origins of the coronavirus; David Pogue talks with biochemist Jennifer Doudna, co-creator of the gene-editing technology CRISPR, and Walter Isaacson, author of "The Code Breaker"; and Tracy Smith looks back at comedian Bob Hope's decades as an entertainer of American troops abroad.